  1. Culture
Jan 30, 2025, 9:01 PM

43rd edition of Fajr International Film Festival kicks off

43rd edition of Fajr International Film Festival kicks off

TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (MNA) – The opening ceremony of the 43rd Fajr Film Festival was held in Tehran on Thursday night with the Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi in attendance.

The opening ceremony was held in Tehran Vahdat Hall in downtown the capital on Thursday afternoon. 

The annual film festival is held in commemoration of the Ten-Day Fajr celebrations, which is the ten days between the return of the founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini on Feb. 1 and the victory of the Islamic Revolution on Feb. 11, 1979.

The motto of this year's festival is "mother", therefore the opening ceremony began with scenes from the film "Mother" by Ali Hatami, followed by the playing of the Iranian national anthem and the recitation of verses of the Holy Qur'an.

The Fajr Film Festival is an international event at the end of which the winning films and actors will be awarded.

KI/6363248

News ID 227653

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News