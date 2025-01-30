43rd edition of Fajr International Film Festival kicks off

The opening ceremony was held in Tehran Vahdat Hall in downtown the capital on Thursday afternoon.

The annual film festival is held in commemoration of the Ten-Day Fajr celebrations, which is the ten days between the return of the founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini on Feb. 1 and the victory of the Islamic Revolution on Feb. 11, 1979.

The motto of this year's festival is "mother", therefore the opening ceremony began with scenes from the film "Mother" by Ali Hatami, followed by the playing of the Iranian national anthem and the recitation of verses of the Holy Qur'an.

The Fajr Film Festival is an international event at the end of which the winning films and actors will be awarded.

