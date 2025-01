Ramin Rezaeian scored both goals for the Tehranian team Esteghlal at the minutes of 72 and 90+2 both from the penalty spot.

With the win, Esteghlal moved up two spots on the PGPL table. Esteghlal Khuzestan are on the 11th place on the table.

The Esfahani team Sepahan are tanding at the top with 38 points, followed by Tabrizi team Tractor with 35 in the second place. Foolad are in the third place with 34 points, followed by Persepolis in the fourth spot with 33 points.

KI