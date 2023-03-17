Tehran reacts to German chancellor remarks on nuclear program

In reaction to the anti-Iranian remarks of the German chancellor Olaf Scholz in the meeting with the Zionist regime's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Nasser Kan'ani said that the claim that the Islamic Republic of Iran is trying to acquire nuclear weapons shows that German officials are following the policies of the Zionist regime.

"It is surprising that the German officials present Iran's peaceful nuclear program as a threat under the heaviest supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency, but they do not say anything about the threats of the fake, occupying and illegal Zionist regime's vast arsenal of nuclear weapons for the region and the world," he added.

Criticizing the hypocritical and invalid claims and accusations of some western governments against the Islamic Republic of Iran, Kan'ani said that the independent countries and the public opinion of the world are fed up with such positions and behaviors based on double standards.

MNA/FNA14011226000159