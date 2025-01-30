Iran FM thanks Qatar for constructive role in Gaza ceasefire

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made the remarks in a meeting with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha on Thursday afternoon.

During the meeting, different topics of mutual interest to both sides were discussed and exchanged views on, including the development of bilateral relations and regional developments, especially the developments in the Palestinian territories e after the ceasefire agreement, the political conditions in Lebanon after the election of the country's president and prime minister and the numerous violations of the ceasefire agreement by the Zionist regime, and the developments in Syria. Both countries stressed supporting the sovereignty, stability, and territorial integrity of Syria.

Referring to the excellent relations between Iran and Qatar, the Iranian Foreign Minister emphasized the resolve of the Islamic Republic of Iran to develop relations with that Muslim country in various fields.

Araghchi also appreciated the positive and constructive role of Qatar in helping to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and stop the genocide. Referring to the outstanding steadfastness of the Palestinian nation and resistance in standing against the aggressor Zionist regime, he emphasized the necessity of monitoring the implementation of the agreement, considering the record of the Zionist regime’s breach of promise and commitments.

Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, for his part, emphasized his country’s efforts to develop relations with Iran, praising the special role and position of Iran in the region and its contribution to establishing peace and stability.

The two sides agreed to continue close consultations and dialogue between Tehran and Doha about regional developments.

