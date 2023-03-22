US not authorized to speak about human rights: FM spox.

Stressing the high importance of human rights in the Constitution and other national laws and regulations of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as Iran's respect for its international obligations in this field, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani said that there is no expectation from the hegemonic US regime to reflect the realities of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Referring to the widespread cases of human rights violations inside and outside the US, Kan'ani underlined that the US government has no authority to speak about the high values ​​of human rights in other countries.

"The US hypocritically claims to defend the human rights of the Iranian people while it is systematically violating the human rights of the Iranian people with all kinds of cruel, illegal, and unilateral sanctions against the Iranian nation," the senior Iranian diplomat said, condemning the organized support of Washington for the terrorist groups and standing by the against the Iranian nation.

Racial discrimination, repression of protesters, and treating asylum seekers violently were a number of human rights violation cases in the US that Kan'ani named.

