Loud explosion heard in Jenin in occupied West Bank

TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (MNA) – The local media in Palestine on Thursday announced that a massive explosion took place in the West Bank city of Jenin.

Some news sources announced that this severe explosion was caused by the Israeli military operation in Jenin refugee camp.

After the ceasefire took effect in Gaza, the Israeli regime, aiming to make up for its defeats, launched a massive assault on the Jenin and Tulkarm refugee camps in the West Bank.

During these clashes, a large number of Palestinian citizens have been martyred or injured.

The resistance groups have announced that the Israeli regime cannot compensate for its defeat in Gaza in Jenin and achieve victory.

