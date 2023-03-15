  1. Politics
Mar 15, 2023, 3:00 PM

Kan'ani:

All who promote Islamophobia always seek to create division

All who promote Islamophobia always seek to create division

TEHRAN, Mar. 15 (MNA) – The Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan'ani has commemorated the international day against Islamophobia, saying that some see their illegitimate interests in spreading discord and conflict among human beings.

"The religion of Islam and the holy prophet Muhammad (PBUH) are a messenger of peace, friendship and coexistence for humanity," the spokesman of the Iranian foreign ministry said in a post on his Twitter page. 

Kan'ani also said, "The Islamophobic and anti-Islamists do not believe in any of the human and divine values and see their illegitimate interests in the spread of discord and conflicts among humankind."

On 15 March 2022, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution by consensus which was introduced by Pakistan on behalf of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation that proclaimed March 15 as 'International Day to Combat Islamophobia'.

MNA

News Code 198549

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News