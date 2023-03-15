All who promote Islamophobia always seek to create division

"The religion of Islam and the holy prophet Muhammad (PBUH) are a messenger of peace, friendship and coexistence for humanity," the spokesman of the Iranian foreign ministry said in a post on his Twitter page.

Kan'ani also said, "The Islamophobic and anti-Islamists do not believe in any of the human and divine values and see their illegitimate interests in the spread of discord and conflicts among humankind."

On 15 March 2022, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution by consensus which was introduced by Pakistan on behalf of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation that proclaimed March 15 as 'International Day to Combat Islamophobia'.

MNA