Yemenis hold massive rallies to mark 8th year of war

Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis went to the streets in different cities, including the capital Sana'a on Sunday, March 26 to mark the 8th anniversary of the beginning of the war on their country and chanted against the aggressors.

The massive rallies came a day after Houthi Ansralluah Movement leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi invited the Yemenis to hold rallies on Sunday.

In the city of Saada, as the birthplace of the Houthi Ansarullah movement, a large crowd gathered in "Shaara Barazeh" square. Also, in Taiz city, a large gathering was held on "Mawieh" street, and thousands of people from surrounding cities and villages came to Taiz to participate in the rally.

In "Ebb" city, people held a big rally to mark their "National Resistance" day in the city's main stadium.

In different cities of Al-Bayda province, including Al bayda city , Radaa and Al-Sudayeh, large crowds gathered in the main squares of the cities.

Different cities and towns in the provinces of Al-Jawf, Al Mahwit, Dhamar, Marib, Hajjah, Al-Dhalea, Imran and Al-Hudaydah also witnessed massive gatherings today on the eighth anniversary of the Yemen war.

After eight years of the war in Yemen, according to the report of the human rights center "Ain al-Insaniyah" (affiliated to the government of Sana'a), a total of 48,349 people have been martyred or injured in Yemen.

Out of the totoal figure, as many as 4079 children were martyred and 4790 children were injured. 2,458 women were also martyred and 2,988 women were injured or amputated as a result of different Saudi military attacks.

MNA