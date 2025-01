In a statement on Thursday afternoon, Abu Obaida mourned Deif as a martyr, calling his death a loss for both the Palestinian people and the wider Arab and Muslim world.

"We proudly announce to our great people the martyrdom of the Chief of Staff of Al-Qassam Brigades, Mohammad Deif," Abu Ubaida declared.

The circumstances of their deaths remain unclear, according to Roya News news website.

Israeli regime said last he might have been martyred in an airstrike in Gaza.

MNA