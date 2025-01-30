Enhancing Iran-Kazakhstan trade, economic exchanges essential

  1. Economy
TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (MNA) – Iran’s First Vice President Mohammadreza Aref has said that developing trade and economic relations between Iran and Republic of Kazakhstan is essential.

Speaking in his meeting with Kazakh prime minister in Almaty on Thursday, Aref pointed to the cultural and civilizational commonalities between the two countries and emphasized the need for enhancing trade-economic cooperation between Iran and Kazakhstan and also more activation of Iran-Kazakhstan Joint Economic Commission.

Iran’s first vice president pointed to the areas for developing cooperation between the two countries in the fields of culture and tourism and invited prime minister of Kazakhstan to participate in the Caspian Summit which will be held in Tehran late in February.

