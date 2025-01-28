Eid al-Mab'ath; Beginning of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) mission

The occasion of Eid al-Mab'ath falls on the 27th of Rajab in the lunar calendar, which corresponds to January 28 this year.

According to Twelver Shi’a beliefs, Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) mission began on Rajab 27, June 25, 610. Prior to receiving his mission, the Prophet (PBUH) spent considerable time in solitude, worshiping God.

He would retreat for a month to the Cave of Hira in the mountains, dedicating himself to devotion. After completing his time in the cave, he would return to Mecca, circumambulate the Ka’ba seven times or more, and then return home. It was in this cave that the mission began, marked by the revelation of the first verses of the Qur'an.

It is commonly believed that the Prophet (PBUH) was 40 years old when his mission began. For the first three years, he invited people to Islam in secret. However, due to the order in which Qur’anic verses were revealed, some suggest that his public invitation to Islam began shortly after the initial revelation.

The Prophet’s Bi’that (divine appointment) represents the ultimate manifestation of God’s mercy upon humanity. This event, which launched the Prophet’s mission to guide humankind, is considered one of God’s greatest blessings, leading humanity toward its highest potential.

The Bi’that opened a path for humanity to progress, a journey of intellectual, moral, and spiritual development that continues to this day. Minds have advanced, and the truths revealed by religions have become integral to human culture and society. The hearts of diverse people have increasingly inclined toward spirituality.

The essence of Mab’ath is to address and alleviate human suffering and chaos by encouraging a return to the divine nature instilled in humanity. This divine nature, a trust placed within human beings, supports the pursuit of truth, justice, and the struggle to defend the oppressed.

MNA/