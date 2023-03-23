PGCC welcomes peacefully resolving differences with Iran

The Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) in its 155th periodic meeting at the level of foreign ministers held in Riyadh, emphasized in their final statement the continuation of joint action by the member states of the council and resolving disputes with Iran in peaceful ways.

In the meeting, the agreement on the restoration of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran was welcomed and the participants also described that action as a step towards resolving differences and ending regional tensions through dialogue.

The PGCC foreign ministers further appreciated the efforts of Oman and Iraq to facilitate the dialogue process between Riyadh and Tehran and to host numerous meetings between Iranian and Saudi officials.

In their final statement, the PGCC member states also emphasized the necessity of stopping the enrichment of uranium beyond the level required for peaceful uses in Iran and also Tehran's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), while declaring their readiness to cooperate with Iran in that regard.

Elsewhere in their statement, the foreign ministers repeated their claims regarding the ownership of the Iranian trio-Islands.

They also condemned the intensification of the Israeli regime's continuous aggression against the Palestinian people, especially its recent crimes in the city and camp of Jenin, Nablus region.

