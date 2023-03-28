Iran strongly condemns Quran desecration in Denmark

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan'ani made the remarks on Monday, less than a week after the extremist and anti-Muslim group known as Patrioterne Gar Live, burnt a copy of the Qur'an in front of the Turkish embassy in Copenhagen.

Warning about the increased number of insults against the Holy Qur'an and sanctities of Muslims, Kan'ani denounced the silence of so-called advocates of human rights in the face of such measures.

"These measures only pave the way for hate-mongering and extremism and foment violence, which pose a risk to peace, peaceful coexistence among humans, and global security," the Iranian spokesman said.

He added that overlooking the recent insults against Islam in the name of human rights is totally in contravention to the universal principles of human rights.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran as well as [other] Muslim countries and nations expect Danish officials to prevent repetition of such insulting shows under the excuse of freedom of expression by assuming their responsibility and not permitting such acts of sacrilege and hate-mongering [to happen again]," Kan'ani concluded.

His remarks came as the frequency of insults against Islam and its holy book has been on the rise in Europe. Several European countries have been playing host to such despicable acts on their soils over the past months, drawing far-and-wide condemnation from the world's Muslim countries.

MP/PressTV