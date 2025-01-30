  1. Iran
At threshold of Ten-Day Dawn ceremonies:

Leader visits Imam Khomeini (RA) Mausoleum

TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (MNA) –On the occasion of the 46th anniversary of the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei visited the Mausoleum of founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini.

Concurrent with the beginning of the 10-Day Fajr celebrations that mark the 46th anniversary of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei attended the mausoleum of the founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini early hours of Thursday morning.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution then, by attending the martyrs' cemetery of the 7th of Tir incident and the martyrs of the prime minister's office explosion on the 30th of August 1981, honored the memory of the martyrs Beheshti, Rajaei and Bahonar and their martyr companions.

The Ten-Day Dawn (Fajr Decade) is a ten-day celebration held between 1 and 11 February. Its beginning coincides with the date of Ayatollah Khomeini's arrival and its ending with the Iranian Revolution; a day called Islamic Revolution's Victory Day or 22 of Bahman.

