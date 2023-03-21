Iran slams Zionist minister racist remarks about Palestinians

Kan’ani in a tweet on Tuesday wrote such remarks clearly show the aggressive and avaricious nature of the occupying regime regarding all nations in the region, including Jordan.

Kan’ani also urged unity among Islamic countries and resistance against the Zionist regime as the key to victory.

The Zionist finance minister claimed on Monday that there is no such thing as a Palestinian people, history, or culture.

Bezalel Smotrich said Palestinians are “an invention of the past century”.

“There are no Palestinians because there are no Palestinian people,” he said.

“There are Arabs around who don't like it, so what do they do? They invent a fictitious people and claim fictitious rights to the land of Israel, only to fight the Zionist movement,” he added.

“It is the historical truth, it is the biblical truth... the Arabs in Israel must hear it, as well as certain Jews who are confused in Israel, this truth must be heard here at the Elysee Palace (in Paris), and at the White House in Washington, and everyone must hear this truth,” Smotrich said.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh has also strongly condemned the remarks by the far-right Israeli minister, describing them as evidence to the regime’s “racist ideology.”

Shtayyeh said Smotrich’s “inflammatory statements are consistent with the first Zionist sayings of a land without a people for a people without a land.”

He said the comments were “conclusive evidence of the extremist, racist Zionist ideology... of the current Israeli government.”

