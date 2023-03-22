Iran reserves right to respond to EU, UK sanctions: Spox.

Referring to the ongoing internal disturbances in Europe, Kan'ani said, that one of the goals of Europe's recent confrontational approach is to try to divert public opinion from the growing economic and social crisis and the systematic violation of human rights there.

"Several European parties, instead of interfering in the internal affairs of other countries, should act responsibly and humanely towards the real demands of the people in their territory by avoiding violent behavior and suppressing protesters," the senior Iranian diplomat stressed.

Relying on its national power, the Islamic Republic of Iran will take countermeasures against such arbitrary, illegal, and irrational actions with tact and strength as before, and reserves its right to respond in this regard, he added.

The European Union recently announced that it was imposing restrictive measures on additional eight individuals and one entity, including members of the Judiciary, a member of the Iranian parliament, clerics, and a senior official of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

Also on Monday, Britain imposed sanctions on more senior officials of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), including those whom it claimed were responsible for managing the elite force's financial investments.

