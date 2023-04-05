Tehran reacts to remarks of US envoy for Yemen

It is gratifying that the representative of the American government is talking about the peace process in Yemen, Kan'ani stressed.

Iran has been emphasizing and striving for this process since the beginning of the war in Yemen, he added.

Timothy Lenderking, the US special envoy for Yemen called Tuesday on Iran to help end Yemen's conflict by backing a peace process, one year after a truce dramatically reduced fighting.

Saudi Arabia, in the form of a coalition of several Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and with the help and green light of the United States and the support of the Zionist regime, started a large-scale war against Yemen on March 26, 2015.

