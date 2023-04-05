  1. Politics
Apr 5, 2023, 12:20 PM

Tehran reacts to remarks of US envoy for Yemen

Tehran reacts to remarks of US envoy for Yemen

TEHRAN, Apr. 05 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani in a tweet reacted to the recent remarks of the US special envoy for Yemen who demanded Iran's help to end the Yemeni crisis.

It is gratifying that the representative of the American government is talking about the peace process in Yemen, Kan'ani stressed.

Iran has been emphasizing and striving for this process since the beginning of the war in Yemen, he added.

Timothy Lenderking, the US special envoy for Yemen called Tuesday on Iran to help end Yemen's conflict by backing a peace process, one year after a truce dramatically reduced fighting.

Saudi Arabia, in the form of a coalition of several Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and with the help and green light of the United States and the support of the Zionist regime, started a large-scale war against Yemen on March 26, 2015.

MP/FNA14020116000250

News Code 199100

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News