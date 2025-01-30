Sudan eyes Iran’s knowhow to build upstream oil industry

A Sudanese Oil Ministry official says Sudan could use Iran’s expertise and technical know-how in the oil sector to develop its upstream oil industry, a move that can potentially transform the North African country's economy.

Imamallah Jabu, who is in Iran as part of a Sudanese delegation, said that his country, which has its own downstream oil industry, could benefit from Iran’s expertise in the upstream sector and petrochemical products to set up its upstream oil industry.

“Sudan has a downstream oil industry, and Iran's knowledge can help us set up upstream industries,” he said.

The upstream oil industry involves the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It includes searching for potential underground or underwater crude oil and natural gas fields through geological surveys, seismic studies, and exploratory drilling.

Jabu pointed out that upstream oil industries are among the most expensive but can transform a country’s economy.

He pointed out that Sudan was keen on strengthening relations with Iran in various energy and oil sectors. Although facing sanctions, he said Iran has remained an attractive destination for private-sector investments from other countries.

