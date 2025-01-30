FM stresses continued Iran support for Palestinian resistance

Araghchi made the comments in a meeting with Mohammed Darvish, the head of the Hamas Advisory Council and other members of the council in Doha on Thursday.

In the meeting, the latest developments on the ground and politics of Palestine, including the conditions after the ceasefire and prisoner exchange in Gaza, were reviewed and views were exchanged on them.

The Foreign Minister of Iran conveyed the warm greetings of the Leader, the President, the government and the people of Iran to the leaders of the resistance and the heroic people of Palestine, and congratulated the historic victory of the Palestinian people, especially the resistant people of Gaza and the resistance groups in the 16-month old aggression and genocide by the Zionist occupying regime.

The Foreign Minister of Iran also emphasized the continuation of the principled policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting the resistance until the full realization of the rights of the Palestinian people and the acquisition of the right to self-determination and the liberation of Palestine from occupation.

Hamas leaders also conveyed the warm greetings of the resistance fighters and the great Palestinian nation to the leadership, government, and people of Iran, and expressed their appreciation for the Islamic Republic of Iran's support for Palestine. They also explained the latest political and the situation on the ground in Gaza and the West Bank after the ceasefire agreement.

Hamas officials considered the historic victory of the resistance in Gaza to be the result of the Palestinian people's steadfastness despite widespread killing and destruction, as well as the support of the Resistance Axis, led by the Islamic Republic of Iran, and described the situation of the resistance in Palestine and the region as excellent after recent victories.

Another important topic of the meeting was the need for serious attention from the international community and Islamic countries towards the people of Gaza to help them overcome difficult humanitarian conditions and rebuild the devastation after the war.

