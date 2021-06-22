World leaders continue felicitating Raeisi's election

Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi won Friday's votes by a landslide, gaining 61.95% of the total votes according to the statement by Interior Minister Rahmani Fazli on Saturday afternoon.

Following the announcement of Raeisi's victory in the 13th presidential election, political leaders offered their congratulations on his victory from Saturday till now.

North Korea:

Kim Jong Un, President of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, sent a congratulatory message to Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi.

"On behalf of the government and people of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, I extend my warm congratulations to you on your election as President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Your election as President is a manifestation of the Iranian people’s deep trust in and high expectation for you. I take this opportunity to express my conviction that the friendly and cooperative relations between our two countries would further expand and develop, and wish you success in your responsible work for firmly defending the national sovereignty and building a powerful Iran," his message read.

Algeria:

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has also offered his congratulations on the victory of Ebrahim Raeisi in Iran's presidential elections.

Serbia:

President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić has sent a message to Iran's president-elect Ebrahim Raeisi to offer congratulations to him on his victory in the Friday presidential elections in Iran.

The Serbian president wished Iran's president-elect success in his serious responsibility to serve the interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Iranian people.

Lebanon:

Lebanese President Michel Aoun in a message on Monday congratulated the landslide victory of Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi in the Iran 2021 Presidential Election.

In this message, Michel Aoun emphasized the need for developing and enhancing bilateral ties between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Lebanon in the new administration and wished Raeisi great success in his new tenure.

Nigeria:

In a congratulatory message to President-elect Raiesi, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari described Raeisi as an experienced politician who would be able to lead Iran to a better future.

OPEC:

Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, OPEC Secretary-General also felicitated Raeisi over his victory in the 13th presidential election.

Caucasus:

Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office Sheikh ul-Islam Hajji Allahşükür Paşazade in a message congratulated Raeisi on his election as President-elect of Iran.

He emphasized the deepening of friendship and brotherhood between the two countries of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan and the comprehensive expansion of relations, especially religious relations.

This item is being updated...

ZZ/