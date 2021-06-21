World leaders felicitate Raeisi on his election

In a statement on Saturday afternoon, interior minister Rahmani Fazli announced the final result of the presidential election. Final presidential elections results on Saturday showed that Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi won Friday's votes by a landslide, gaining 61.95% of the total votes.

Shortly after Raeisi was announced the winner by preliminary results, political leaders started to send their congratulations to Raeisi on his landslide victory from Saturday till now.

Russian President Vladimir Putin took the lead to offer his congratulations on Raeisi's victory. In his message, Putin expressed Russia's readiness to cooperate fully with the elected government.

Putin also expressed hope that the two nations of Iran and Russia would keep moving toward closer constructive cooperation.

India:

The President of India Ram Nath Kovind in a message congratulated Ebrahim Raeisi’s victory.

"I am confident that our warm and cordial bilateral relations will continue to grow under your presidency," his message read.

Afghanistan:

Congratulating Iran's President-elect Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi for his victory in the 13th presidential election, the Afghan Foreign Ministry in a statement expressed hope that relations between the two countries would expand more.

Tajikistan:

The President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has offered his congratulations on the victory of Ebrahim Raeisi in Iran's presidential elections.

He wished Raeisi full health and success in his new post as the next president of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Pakistani:

Pakistani President Arif Alvi congratulated Iran's president-elect Raeisi in a message, saying "We are confident that during the new presidency, the fraternal relations between Iran and Pakistan will be further developed and strengthened."

