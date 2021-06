In a message on Thursday, Van der Bellen pointed to the seven centuries of ties between the two countries, noting that Austria will continue its political, economic, cultural, and scientific relations with Iran in the future.

He also wished Raeisi success in the new position.

Raeisi was elected as Iran’s next president on Friday, June 18, with over some 18 million votes.

Many world leaders have congratulated the victory to Raeisi.

