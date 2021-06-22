Dignity must be preserved, protected in foreign relations

President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi delivered a speech on Tuesday on the birth anniversary of 8th Shia Imam, Imam Reza in his holy shrine in the holy city of Mashhad.

At the start of his speech, Raeisi said that serving the people would be his priority when choosing his cabinet members.

He said people voted for change, adding that the people demanded an effective and competent administration.

He further explained that the people demanded changes in the country's economy explaining that his administration would seek justice.

He further promised that justice would be administered in Iran with the help of the young generation and people.

He said that he would not allow any violation of people's rights.

The president-elect said that he would be the president of all Iranians, whether they voted for him or not, or whether they did not vote at all.

The president-elect said that the dignity of the Iranian nation must be preserved and protected in foreign relations. Elsewhere, he condemned colonial powers' policies in developing countries such as African countries.

He further said that the dignity of the people must be preserved in any future negotiations.

Raeisi also said that the general vaccination of people would be his administration's priority.

A the end of his speech, the president-elect once again thanked everyone in the elections despite the Covid-19 pandemic, especially those Iranians who went to the polls overseas despite being harrassed by some rioters.

He criticized some western governments that failed to secure the participation of Iranian expatriates in the elections.

