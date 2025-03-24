  1. World
  2. Eurasia
Mar 24, 2025, 2:46 PM

Five killed, eighteen injured in traffic accident in Crimea

Five killed, eighteen injured in traffic accident in Crimea

TEHRAN, Mar. 24 (MNA) – Five people were killed and eighteen injured in a collision between a bus and a truck on a major highway in Crimea, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry announced on Monday.

"As a result of the accident, five people who were in the bus were killed, and about 18 people were injured and taken to a medical facility," the press service of TASS news agency said, noting that traffic on the highway is now obstructed.

The accident occurred in the Simferopol district on the Simferopol-Yevpatoria highway. A bus and a truck collided. A total of 32 people were on the bus. Rescuers have already freed the bus passengers and provided them with first aid. Investigators have opened a criminal case over the incident.

A total of 25 people and nine units of equipment were involved in eliminating the aftermath of the accident, the Emergencies Ministry added.

MA/PR

News ID 229920
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News