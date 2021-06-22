Senior commanders discuss building 'strong Iran' with Raeisi

Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces, and senior commanders of the IRGC, army, police, defense minister and a group of other high-ranking military commanders met with Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi at his office on Tuesday.

In addition to congratulating Ayatollah Raeisi on his victory in the presidential elections, the senior military commanders emphasized the readiness of the armed forces to assist the new government and upgrade the capabilities of the Islamic Republic in various fields and the formation of a strong Iran.

During the meeting, Raeisi, for his part, thanked the Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces and military commanders for their visit and expressed hope the Iranian people would better off as compared to the past through using all the potentials available in the country.

It is worth mentioning that prior to this, the Commander-in-Chief of the Revolutionary Guards and members of IRGC Command, as well as the Commander of the Police Force and a group of other senior police commanders went to Ayatollah Raeisi office to congratulate him on his election victory.

