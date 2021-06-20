World leaders congratulate Iran's President-elect Raeisi

In a statement on Saturday afternoon, interior minister Rahmani Fazli announced the final result of the presidential election. Final presidential elections results on Saturday showed that Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi won Friday's votes by a landslide, gaining 61.95% of the total votes.

Following the announcement of Raeisi's winning in the 13th presidential election, many political leaders and prominent figures in the region and the world offered their congratulations on his victory.

Afghanistan:

The Head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah in a message congratulated Ebrahim Raeisi’s victory.

He also expressed hope that With the victory of Raeisi, the relations between the two governments and the two nations in the fields of culture, economy, fight against drug trafficking, as well as the fight against terrorism will be further expanded and strengthened.

Uzbekistan:

Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the President of Uzbekistan, also offered his congratulations to Ebrahim Raeisi on his victory in Friday presidential elections.

Iraqi Kurdistan Region:

In his congratulatory message to President-elect Raeisi, Head of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani expressed hope that the strengthening of Baghdad-Erbil relations with Tehran would be based on good neighborliness and common interests.

Lebanon:

Lebanese Hezbollah Secretary General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah has also offered his congratulation on Raeisi’s victory in the elections.

Venezuela:

In a message, Nicolas Maduro, the President of Venezuela, congratulated Ebrahim Raeisi on victory in the Iran presidential elections.

"President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi and the Iranian people will enjoy the unconditional support of President Nicolas Maduro in order to deepen the unity of the peoples of the two countries in the face of struggles for social justice, dignity and sovereignty in a troubled world and to continue building a multipolar world," the message read.

