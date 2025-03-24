South Korean court reinstates impeached PM Han Duck-soo

Han took over as acting leader from President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was himself impeached over his short-lived declaration of martial law in December. Following the ruling, Han returns to his acting president position immediately, NBC News reported.

“I am grateful for the wise decision made by the Constitutional Court,” Han said after the ruling, thanking members of the cabinet for their hard work while he was suspended.

“We will work together to prepare and implement responses to global changes, and to ensure that South Korea continues to develop well in the era of great geopolitical transformation,” Han said in the televised comments.

Yoon’s martial law declaration plunged Asia’s fourth-largest economy and a key U.S. military ally into its greatest political crisis in decades, and created a leadership vacuum amid spiraling impeachments, resignations and criminal indictments for a range of top officials.

Han had initially lasted less than two weeks in the post and was impeached and suspended on Dec. 27 after clashing with the opposition-led parliament by refusing to appoint three more justices to the Constitutional Court.

The justices on the court ruled seven to one to strike down the impeachment on Monday.

Five of the eight justices said the impeachment motion was valid, but there were not enough grounds to impeach Han as he did not violate the constitution or the law, according to a court statement.

Two justices ruled that the impeachment motion against Han, who was acting president at the time, was invalid from the start as two-thirds of lawmakers in parliament did not pass it.

One justice voted to impeach Han.

MNA