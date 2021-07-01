Malawi, Mauritania leaders offer congratulations to Raeisi

According to the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Mauritania, the president of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania sent a message to President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi congratulating him on his victory in the elections on behalf of the government and the people of Mauritania. He also wished success to the president-elect during his tenure.

In the message, the President of Mauritania emphasized the determination and interest of his country in a joint effort with the Islamic Republic of Iran to strengthen relations and cooperation between the two brotherly countries in line with mutual interests as well as the realization of the vision of the Muslim nations of the region.

Meanwhile, according to the Embassy of the Republic of Malawi in Cairo, the Malawian President Lazarus Chakura sent a message to President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi to congratulate him on his election victory.

In his message, the Malawian president emphasized the cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran in promoting world peace and security and expressed hope that the friendly ties between the two sides would further expand in the interest of the people of the two countries.

