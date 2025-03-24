  1. World
Over 100 Alawites abducted in 2 days on Syrian coasts

TEHRAN, Mar. 24 (MNA) – Local sources told media that more than 100 people were abducted in less than 48 hours in the Syrian coastal areas, with similar incidents also occurring in the provinces of Hama and Homs.

Local sources told Lebanese Al-Mayadeen that abducting Alawites has been on the rise on the roads of towns and villages along the Syrian Mediterranean Sea
coast, with the rate reaching around 20 per day per governorate.

In recent weeks, amid the ongoing chaos in Syria, the targeting of minorities in the coastal regions has been on the rise, particularly in the provinces of Latakia and Tartus, and parts of Homs and Hama.

The massacres of Alawites and Christians in these areas are not just isolated incidents but appear to be part of a broader plan aimed at changing the country’s demographic and political landscape.

