Serbia determined to develop cooperation with Iran: minister

During the meeting with the Iranian ambassador, Serbain minister of labour Darija Kisić Tepavčević pointed to that the long-standing 84-year-old diplomatic relations between Tehran and Belgrade and said, "Serbia is an heir of Yugoslavia and is determined to develop cooperation with Iran in all fields."

Emphasizing that Iran is considered a big country in all areas, she pointed out, "We hope that with the lifting of sanctions, a better environment will emerge for the development and promotion of comprehensive cooperation."

The Serbian Minister stressed that a memorandum of understanding on labour and social insurance is expected to be signed between the Serbian Ministry of Labor, Employment and Social Affairs and the Iranian Minister of Cooperatives, Labour and Social Welfare during the new administration in Iran, which could greatly help the good relations move forward more.

Later, she added that she was fully prepared to finalize the cooperation documents between the two ministries.

The Iranian diplomat, for his part, said that Iran and Serbia as two friendly countries that share stances and perspectives have tried to maintain and even expand cooperation even during tough times.

Hassanpour said that the meeting could help boost bilateral relations, adding, "Both sides are fully prepared to advance new collaborations and projects."

During the meeting, the two sides agreed to organize and finalize the documents at the earliest opportunity by holding a video conference and exchanging expert delegations. The two sides also exchanged views on the possibility of attracting Iranian skilled labor force to the Serbian market.

It was also emphasized during the meeting that the process of exchange of views regarding the drafting of a social security agreement between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Serbia will continue.

