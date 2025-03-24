FM Araghchi arrives in Armenia to meet high-ranking officials

Seyyed Abbas Araghchi traveled to Yerevan on Monday, within the framework of the Islamic Republic of Iran's continuous consultations with its neighbors regarding bilateral relations and regional developments, at the invitation of his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan.

In addition to consultations with the Armenian Foreign Minister, Araghchi will also meet with the Prime Minister and other officials of the country during the visit and discuss and exchange views on bilateral relations and the latest developments in the Caucasus region.

Araghchi was welcomed by a number of officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the neighboring country and officials from Iranian embassy in Yerevan upon his arrival in Armenia.

