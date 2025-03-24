Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes Iran's Kerman Province

According to local officials in southeastern Province of Kerman, the quake struck on Monday at 2:47 pm. They said that the quake occurred at the depth of 8 km from the ground surface.

The officials also said that two search and rescue teams were dispatched to the epicenter of the quake in Hajdak District, which is 400 miles south of Tehran, the capital of Iran.

There were aftershocks after the quake which were smaller in size.

There were no reports of any casualties or damages to buildings by the time this new piece was being prepared.

