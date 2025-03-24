  1. Iran
Mar 24, 2025, 6:22 PM

Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes Iran's Kerman Province

Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes Iran's Kerman Province

TEHRAN, Mar. 24 (MNA) – An earthquake measuring 5 on the Richter scale jolted Iran's Kerman province on Monday.

According to local officials in southeastern Province of Kerman, the quake struck on Monday at 2:47 pm. They said that the quake occurred at the depth of 8 km from the ground surface.

The officials also said that two search and rescue teams were dispatched to the epicenter of the quake in Hajdak District, which is 400 miles south of Tehran, the capital of Iran.

There were aftershocks after the quake which were smaller in size.

There were no reports of any casualties or damages to buildings by the time this new piece was being prepared. 

KI

News ID 229931

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News