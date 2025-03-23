Iran, Jordan FMs condemn Israeli regime's attacks on Gaza

Abbas Araghchi of Iran held a phone call with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan Ayman al-Safadi on Sunday to discuss the regional developments.

Araghchi expressed his deep concern over the blatant violation of the ceasefire agreements in Gaza and Lebanon by the Zionist regime, and strongly condemned the widespread attacks on the Gaza Strip and Lebanon and the killing of civilians.

He called for immediate action by the international community and Islamic countries to stop the aggression and crimes of the occupying regime and prevent the escalation of insecurity and threats to peace and stability in the region.

The top Iranian diplomat also condemned the continued US military aggression against Yemen and warned of the escalation of tension and its spread to other parts in the region.

He further called for greater efforts by regional countries to confront sinister conspiracies against Islamic countries.

The Jordanian Foreign Minister, for his part, expressed his deep concern over the blatant violation of the ceasefire agreements and military attacks by the Israeli regime against the defenseless Palestinian people in Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon, and emphasized the importance of serious mobilization on the part of the international community and regional countries to force Israel to stop the attacks and prevent further escalation and spread of insecurity in the entire region.

MNA/6415857