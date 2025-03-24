Berri rules out possibility of Israel-Lebanon normalization

Speaker Nabih Berri told Asharq Al-Awsat in an interview recently that the Israeli regime is seeking talks leading to normalization of relations, but "We are not considering this option."

He emphasized that Lebanon adheres to an agreement backed by international and Arab support, as well as by the United Nations, adding that "Israel is the one obstructing its implementation and trying to circumvent it."

Berri pointed out that the Lebanese Army is prepared to complete its deployment south of the Litani River, but Israel's refusal to withdraw from several occupied positions has prevented this from happening with the support of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

He also stated that Hezbollah has been abiding by the agreement, has withdrawn from south of the Litani, and has not fired a single shot in six months despite repeated Israeli violations, including attacks on southern Lebanese towns, the Bekaa region, and the Lebanese-Syrian border.

Berri stressed that Hezbollah has refrained from responding to Israeli ceasefire violations and has been exercising restraint, standing behind the Lebanese state in implementing the agreement.

The agreement, which the United States pledged to oversee, stipulates Israel's withdrawal, the deployment of the Lebanese army, and the release of Lebanese detainees held by Israeli regime.

MNA