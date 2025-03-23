Iran not to give in to Western pressures: nuclear official

Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Sunday that Iran had to suspend part of its nuclear commitments following the US unilateral pullout from the deal, stressing that Iran’s measure came after one year after the US withdrawal when it ensured that the situation was not going to change.

He once again reaffirmed Iran’s readiness to return to its commitments if its rights are preserved.

Highlighting Iran’s determination to retake its rights, he stressed that “these pressures naturally inflict costs on the country, but we will finally emerge victorious.”

He referred to efforts to blame Iran for pursuing what they claim to be “unpeaceful nuclear activities”, noting that Iran’s nuclear program has undergone the harshest nuclear inspections and no other country is as much under inspection as Iran.

