  1. Iran
Mar 23, 2025, 7:09 PM

Iran not to give in to Western pressures: nuclear official

Iran not to give in to Western pressures: nuclear official

TEHRAN, Mar. 23 (MNA) – The spokesman and deputy chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) says that Iran is firm and resolute in preserving its rights, while it is ready to return to JCPOA commitments if its rights are respected.

Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Sunday that Iran had to suspend part of its nuclear commitments following the US unilateral pullout from the deal, stressing that Iran’s measure came after one year after the US withdrawal when it ensured that the situation was not going to change.  

He once again reaffirmed Iran’s readiness to return to its commitments if its rights are preserved.

Highlighting Iran’s determination to retake its rights, he stressed that “these pressures naturally inflict costs on the country, but we will finally emerge victorious.”

He referred to efforts to blame Iran for pursuing what they claim to be “unpeaceful nuclear activities”, noting that Iran’s nuclear program has undergone the harshest nuclear inspections and no other country is as much under inspection as Iran.

MNA

News ID 229900

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News