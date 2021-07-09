  1. Politics
Jul 9, 2021, 3:45 PM

Cameroon, Mali presidents felicitate Raeisi on victory

Cameroon, Mali presidents felicitate Raeisi on victory

TEHRAN, Jul. 09 (MNA) – Addressing Iranian President-Elect Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi in separate messages, presidents of Cameroon and Mali congratulated him for his victory in the Iran election.

Wishing him success in his new position, Cameroonian President Paul Biya congratulated  Ayatollah Seyyed Ibrahim Raeisi on his victory in the presidential election.

Malian president Assimi Goïta has also sent a congratulatory message to Raeisi, announcing his country's readiness to cooperate with the Islamic Republic of Iran in order to strengthen and promote excellent friendly and bilateral relations.

Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi won Iran’s presidential election which was held on 18 June, gaining 61.95% of the total votes.

RHM/

News Code 175877
مرضیه رحمانی
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/175877/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News