Cameroon, Mali presidents felicitate Raeisi on victory

Wishing him success in his new position, Cameroonian President Paul Biya congratulated Ayatollah Seyyed Ibrahim Raeisi on his victory in the presidential election.

Malian president Assimi Goïta has also sent a congratulatory message to Raeisi, announcing his country's readiness to cooperate with the Islamic Republic of Iran in order to strengthen and promote excellent friendly and bilateral relations.

Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi won Iran’s presidential election which was held on 18 June, gaining 61.95% of the total votes.

