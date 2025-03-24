Barzani congratulates Nowruz to Iranian Leader, president

In separate messages, Barzani also felicitated the arrival of Nowruz to Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

“I warmly and sincerely congratulate you on the celebration of Nowruz and the beginning of the new year, and I wish you prosperity and success. I hope that Nowruz, as a common celebration for us and the nations of the region, will bring about peace, well-being, and stability to all,” he emphasized.

On this auspicious occasion, the Iraqi Kurdistan Region emphasizes its readiness and desire to strengthen, expand, and consolidate its relations and cooperation based on respect, good neighborliness, and common interests.

Nowruz is a long-standing cultural tradition and symbolizes renewal, hope, and optimism, he said, adding that this occasion has united Kurds and other peoples of the region for thousands of years.

“I hope this year’s Nowruz brings prosperity and success for all,” he said.

MA/6416161