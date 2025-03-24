  1. Politics
Mar 24, 2025, 1:17 PM

Barzani congratulates Nowruz to Iranian Leader, president

Barzani congratulates Nowruz to Iranian Leader, president

TEHRAN, Mar. 24 (MNA) – Head of Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani congratulated the Persian New Year (Nowruz) to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

In separate messages, Barzani also felicitated the arrival of Nowruz to Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

“I warmly and sincerely congratulate you on the celebration of Nowruz and the beginning of the new year, and I wish you prosperity and success. I hope that Nowruz, as a common celebration for us and the nations of the region, will bring about peace, well-being, and stability to all,” he emphasized.

On this auspicious occasion, the Iraqi Kurdistan Region emphasizes its readiness and desire to strengthen, expand, and consolidate its relations and cooperation based on respect, good neighborliness, and common interests.

Nowruz is a long-standing cultural tradition and symbolizes renewal, hope, and optimism, he said, adding that this occasion has united Kurds and other peoples of the region for thousands of years.

“I hope this year’s Nowruz brings prosperity and success for all,” he said.

MA/6416161

News ID 229917
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News