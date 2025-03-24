Iran slams repeated Israeli aggression against Lebanon, Syria

Esmaeil Baghaei warned against the new warmongering consequences of the criminal Israeli regime against Lebanon, urging the international bodies to act decisively.

Baghaei termed the repeated aggression of the Israeli regime against Lebanon and Syria concurrent with the intensified genocidal war in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank as a real threat jeopardizing international peace and security.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman pointed to the Israeli regime’s violation of ceasefire over the past two months and stated that intensified military aggression of the criminal Israeli regime against various regions in Lebanon in the recent three days indicates brutalities of the occupying regime of Israel and its disregard for the international law and humanitarian norms.

He strongly condemned Israel’s strikes across various parts of Lebanon, which have claimed the lives of dozens of Lebanese civilians recently.

The spokesman also expressed condolences to the families of the Lebanese victims and voiced solidarity with the people and government of Lebanon, wishing a speedy recovery for the wounded.

