Office of IMN Leader congrats ‘Raeisi’ on election victory

TEHRAN, Jun. 23 (MNA)-The Office of Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, Leader of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) in a message on Tue. congratulated the landslide victory of ‘Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi’ in 13th Presidential Election of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In a tweet on Tue., the Office of Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, Leader of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) wrote, “The Office of Sayyid Ibraheem Zakzaky wishes to congratulate Iranians for coming out in large number to elect Ibraheem Raeisi who has become the eight elected president of the Islamic Republic of Iran since the 1979 Revolution.”

Following the announcement of Raeisi's victory in the 13th presidential election, many political leaders and prominent figures in the region and the world offered their congratulations on his victory.

The 13th Presidential Election (Iran 2021 Presidential Election) was held on Friday June 18 and Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi managed to garner near 18 million votes out of total votes cast and was elected as 8th president of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

