Baku-Tehran relations to continue to develop under Raeisi

In an interview with the Azerbaijani private television channel Space, Nasirof described Iran's President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi as an experienced politician and expressed confidence that the new Iranian president would follow the policy set by the Leader of Iran to develop strategic relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Nasirof added, "The national interests of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran require that the relationship between the two countries be at a high level."

Aziz Aliakbarov also said in an interview with Space TV that the relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Iran after the Second Karabakh conflict and the liberation of the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan, will enter a new phase, adding that the inauguration of new transport routes in the region will accelerate the expansion of economic cooperation and the development of transport infrastructure between the two countries.

He added that regardless of which political force comes to power in Iran, relations between the two countries will continue to develop in the future, because the development of interactions between the two countries is in the interests of the governments and peoples of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Iran.

These coments by the Azeri lawmakers come as the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi on his victory in the Friday 13th presidential election in Iran on Saturday.

