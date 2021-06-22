UN looks forward to continued coop. with new Iranian admin.

The Spokesman for the Secretary-General, Stéphane Dujarric made the remarks in Monday's briefing.

The spokesman said, "We’ve taken note of the announcement by the electoral authorities in Iran that Ebrahim Raeisi is the winner of the elections of 18 June."

Dujarric added that "The Secretary-General looks forward to the continued cooperation with the Iranian authorities on issues of mutual respect for the benefit of Iran and the people and of the region."

He added that "The usual process will be followed."

