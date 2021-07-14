Armenia says one of its soldiers killed in exchange of fire

An incident occurred at the Yeraskh village section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on Wednesday at around 10:30am, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The units of the Azerbaijani armed forces tried to carry out fortification works using engineering equipment in order to advance their combat positions, said the report, adding, after the Armenian side’s counteractions aimed at stopping the aforesaid works, the Azerbaijani servicemen opened fire in the direction of the Armenian positions.

As a result of the ensuing exchange of fire, an Armenian soldier sustained a fatal gunshot wound.

Armenia defense ministry added that the Azerbaijani side also has casualties.

Meanwhile, on the other side, Azerbaijani news website Trend cited the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry as saying that on July 14, at about 10:00 (GMT+4), the Armenian armed forces units using various caliber weapons subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in the direction of the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border.

The Azeri defense ministry added that an Azeri serviceman by the name of Ibadulla Mardanli was wounded in the exchange of fire.

