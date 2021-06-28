Azerbaijan, Turkey hold joint military drills

According to Azeri Trend website quoting Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, the exercises are taking place with the participation of the Azerbaijani and Turkish Armed Forces within the framework of the agreement on military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

The purpose of the exercises is to improve the interaction of the armies of the two countries during combat operations and to develop skills in commanding subunits.

“Up to 600 personnel are taking part in the exercise, which will last until June 30. The maneuvers include up to 40 tanks and other armored vehicles, 20 mortars and other types of artillery cannons of various calibers, 7 combat and transport helicopters, 3 drones for various purposes and up to 50 vehicles," the defense ministry said.

