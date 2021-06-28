  1. World
  2. Eurasia
Jun 28, 2021, 4:25 PM

Azerbaijan, Turkey hold joint military drills

Azerbaijan, Turkey hold joint military drills

TEHRAN, Jun. 28 (MNA) – The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday that tactical exercises of Azerbaijan and Turkey Armed forces dubbed 'Mustafa Kamal Ataturk - 2021' began in Baku on Monday.

According to Azeri Trend website quoting Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, the exercises are taking place with the participation of the Azerbaijani and Turkish Armed Forces within the framework of the agreement on military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

The purpose of the exercises is to improve the interaction of the armies of the two countries during combat operations and to develop skills in commanding subunits.

“Up to 600 personnel are taking part in the exercise, which will last until June 30. The maneuvers include up to 40 tanks and other armored vehicles, 20 mortars and other types of artillery cannons of various calibers, 7 combat and transport helicopters, 3 drones for various purposes and up to 50 vehicles," the defense ministry said.

KI/PR/IRN84386179

News Code 175425
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/175425/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News