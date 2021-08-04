Foreign officials who attend President Raeisi inauguration

The inauguration ceremony of the 8th president of the Islamic Republic of Iran will be held at the Iranian parliament on Thursday with the attendance of 115 high-ranking foreign officials and special envoys.

According to Seyyed Nezam Al-din Mousavi, spokesman for the Presiding Board of the Parliament, as many as 115 foreign officials from 73 countries will attend the 13th inauguration ceremony for the Iranian president at the parliament, including 10 heads of state, 20 parliament speakers, 11 foreign ministers and 10 other ministers, as well as the special envoys of presidents and heads of states, the deputy speakers of parliaments, parliamentary delegations, presidents, the officials and the representatives of 11 international and regional organizations.

The foreign officials and envoys that have already arrived in Tehran or will arrive later today until tomorrow for President Ebrahim Raeisi's inauguration are as follows:

The Deputy Secretary-General of the European External Action Service Enrique Mora at the top of a high-level delegation from the European Union (EU) has already arrived in Tehran for the inauguration.

Also from Europe, the representative of the Vatican Pope Christophe Zakhia El-Kassis arrived in Tehran this morning.

The special envoy of Aleksandar Vučić, president of Serbia is also announced to be among the participants.

Bosnian Foreign Minister Bisera Turković also arrived in Tehran on Tuesday.

Indian government special envoy will arrive in Tehran later today.

South Korea’s Deputy Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun and Bangladeshi State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, and Deputy Speaker of the lower house of the Parliament of Malaysia Mohd Rashid bin Hasnon are among the officials that have already arrived in Tehran from east and southeast Asian countries.

The Speaker of the Syrian Parliament Hammouda Sabbagh also arrived in Tehran on Tuesday and the Prime Minister of Syria Hussein Arnous will also be taking part in the ceremony.

Deputy chairman of Turkmenistan's national council, the speakers of parliaments of Namibia and Senegal, Slovenia's parliament speaker Igor Zorčič, Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat, and Zanzibar speaker of House of Representatives Zubeir Ali Maulid will be taking part in Raeisi's inauguration as well.

Furthermore, Fazal Hadi Muslim Yar Speaker of the Meshrano Jirga National Assembly of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Tanzania parliament speaker, parliament speakers of Kenya and Sierra Leone, PUIC Secretary-General Mohamed Khouraichi Niass, Guinea-Bissau parliament speaker, and the speaker of Benin national assembly are also announced to be attending in the ceremony.

The head of the Supreme Council of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov, Deputy Chair of Senate of Kazakhstan Asqar Şäkirov Nurlan Äbdirov, the Speaker of the National Assembly Tandy Modis, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Belarus Vladimir Andreichenko have also been announced among the participants in the ceremony.

Furthermore, the Speaker of Russia's Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, the Inter-Parliamentary Union president Duarte Pacheco, the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia Ivica Dacic, the Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova, the speaker of Turkey's Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Şentop are on the list of the previously announced guests.

The chair of the Nigerian National Assembly who acts as the special envoy of the president, the speaker of Tajikistan's Assembly of Representatives, as well as the chair of Brazil-Iran parliamentary friendship group will further represent their countries in President Ebrahim Raeisi's inauguration.

Also, Speaker of Pakistan Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker of the Uzbek Parliament Nuruddin Jan Ismailov, the deputy speaker of Guinea Conakry parliament, Bosnian Foreign Minister Bisera Turković, Ghanaian Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, the UN Secretary-General envoy, the OPEC envoy, the envoy of Eurasian Economic Union, the representative of Asian Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, as well as the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) will take part in the Raeisi's inauguration.

Mehr News Agency has learned that representatives of prominent religious scholars and influential cultural and social figures in the Islamic world will also be present in the ceremony.

Moreover, Iraqi President Barham Salih, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Nicherwan Barzani will also attend the inauguration of the 8th Iranian president.

During the inauguration ceremony on Thursday in the parliament, President Ebrahim Raeisi will be sworn-in in accordance with Article 121 of the Constitution.

Reporting by Kamal Iranidoost