Trump says JFK's assassin did not act alone

In an interview with radio host Clay Travis, Trump was asked directly: “Do you think Oswald killed JFK personally?” He replied, “I do, and I always felt that. Of course he was… helped,” according to The Hill newspaper.

Trump also commented on the recent release of declassified files related to the case, Anadolu news agency reported.

“I don’t think there’s anything that’s earth-shattering,” he said, describing the content as “somewhat unspectacular.”

He added that individuals could make their own “determination” about the events.

The FBI and Justice Department have long maintained that Oswald acted alone, but public skepticism has persisted for decades.

Oswald denied responsibility and was killed two days after the assassination by Jack Ruby.

The Hill also noted that while the newly released files do not confirm any conspiracy, they have reopened the debate surrounding one of the most scrutinized events in American history.

The assassination of former US President John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963, in Dallas, Texas, remains a defining moment in US history.

Over the decades, the case has fueled widespread speculation and public demand for government transparency.

MA/PR