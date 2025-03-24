Iran’s Army Ground Force fully ready to confront any threat

The country's borders are the redline of the Army Ground Force and maintaining security of the borders is one of the highest priorities for the ground force, he underlined.

He seized this opportunity to express his thanks for the unflinching efforts and sacrifices of the personnel and staff of the country’s army ground force in maintaining the security of the country’s borders.

Emphasizing the importance of maintaining authority and full readiness of the forces against any threat, the brigadier general stated that zealous staff and personnel of the country’s army ground force are a strong barrier against any threat, and this is a source of pride for the armed forces and the Iranian nation.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Heidari referred to the authority and high capability of the Army Ground Force and noted that the Army Ground Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran, benefited from the most advanced military equipment and committed forces, is always ready to confront any threat and challenge jeopardizing the country’s borders.

By relying on these capabilities, not only Iran’s Army Ground Force protects the country's borders, but also ensures the national authority and security in the region, he emphasized.

The country’s Army Ground Force is always present on the scene as the country's powerful defense arm and will not tolerate any threat to Iran's territorial integrity and national security, Brigadier General Heidari underlined.

