Raeisi receives more congratulatory messages on election win

Congratulatory messages continue to pour in on Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi’s victory in Iran’s 2021 presidential elections.

According to a statement by the Iranian Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesian President Joko Widodo sent a message to Iran's President-elect Raeisi to congratulate him on the victory in the June 18 presidential elections in Iran on behalf of the people and government of Indonesia.

The President of Indonesia considered the election of Iran's president-elect as a manifestation of the Iranian people's trust in incompetent management and expressed confidence that during Mr. Raeisi's presidency, progress, prosperity and lasting peace and security in Iran will continue.

In his message, President Widodo also described Iran as one of the most important regional partners for Indonesia with more than 70-years of bilateral friendly relations.

The Indonesian president also stressed his country's commitment to continue close bilateral cooperation to enhance bilateral relations as well as world peace.

Moreover, Gabon's President Ali Bongo Ondimba sent a message to Iran's president-elect to congratulate him on the victory in the June 18 presidential elections in Iran on behalf of the people and government of Gabon.

Wishing success to Raeisi in fulfilling his new responsibilities, Ondimba called the existing relations between the two countries friendly, which are the result of the two countries' planning in the context of the international community.

Furthermore, according to the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Uganda, the President of the African country Yoweri Museveni sent a message to President-elect Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi to congratulate him on his victory in the June 18 presidential elections in Iran on behalf of the people and government of Uganda.

Noting that Uganda and Iran's bilateral relations are cordial, the President of Uganda expressed hope that mutual interests and well-being would deepen and strengthen during Mr. Raeisi's presidency.

