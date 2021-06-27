Shortages of petrol and other kinds of fuels is one of the major difficulties people in Lebanon protest against these days. The shortage has provoked public anger in the form of holding widespread protests in Lebanese cities.

His comments come few days after Lebanese Resistance Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah said that the Lebanese government can rely on Iran for fuel imports.

According to a report by the "nna-leb.gov.lb" website, Emil Lahoud, the former lawmaker in the Lebanon parliament expressed surprise at the stance of some political groups in Lebanon on importing fuel from Iran at very low prices amid the fuel crisis in Lebanon.

The Lebanese politician pointed out while the United States is in talks with Iran (although indirectly within the framework of Vienna talks on JCPOA revival), the European Union is in contact with Iran, and Saudi Arabia is trying to restore ties with Tehran, he said he could not understand why some Lebanese politicians refuse to import fuels from Iran.

He called on the political groups in Lebanese government to either accept fuel imports from Iran or offer alternatives in line with the interests of the Lebanese nation.

