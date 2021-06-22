Vietnamese president felicitates ‘Raeisi’ on election victory

In a congratulatory message on Tuesday, Nguyen Phu Trong President of Vietnam felicitated the victory on of ‘Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi’ as president-elect of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Turning to the amicable and good relations between the two countries of Iran and Vietnam, Nguyen Phu Trong expressed readiness of his country for expansion of bilateral ties in various fields during presidency of Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi in new tenure.

Following the announcement of Raeisi's victory in the 13th presidential election, many political leaders and prominent figures in the region and the world offered their congratulations on his victory.

The 13th Presidential Election (Iran 2021 Presidential Election) was held on Friday June 18 and Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi managed to garner near 18 million votes out of total votes cast and was elected as 8th president of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

