Tehran slams US envoy's extremist rhetoric

Esmaeil Baghaei, spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, condemned remarks by Mike Huckabee, the US envoy to occupied Palestine, arguing that Israel could expand its territory across the region from the Nile to the Euphrates.

Baghaei described the comments as evidence of US participation in Israel’s expansionist policies and actions against Palestinians.

"Mike Huckabee's postulation that ‘It would be fine' if Israel 'took it all,’ and expand from the Nile to the Euphrates, is a bold testament to American active complicity in Israeli regime's expansionist wars of aggression as well as its colonial genocide of Palestinians," Baghaei wrote on X.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran condemns, along with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), 'such extremist ideological rhetoric' that would only further embolden the occupying regime to persist in its atrocity crimes and illegal measures against Palestinians as well as its constant aggression against the nations of the region," the senior Iranian diplomat stressed.

MNA